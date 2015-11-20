S.Korea stocks flat, weighed down by foreign selling; won edges up

* KOSPI flat as investors digest Fed views * Won edges up as dollar tumbles on profit-taking SEOUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - South Korean shares held steady early on Friday, as investors took a breather after the previous day's gains on belief the Federal Reserve will only raise U.S. interest rates at a gradual pace. Continued selling for foreigners weighed on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), which was at 1,989.56 points as of 0228 GMT, barely changed from Thursday's onshore close at 1,988.91. Gainers outnumbered losers by 14-to-10. On Thursday, after minutes of the Fed's October meeting came available, the KOSPI rose 1.2 percent The South Korean won was up 0.3 percent at 1,157.7 per dollar, compared with Thursday's domestic close at 1,161.7. Data on Thursday appeared to support the Fed's view of a strengthening labour market ahead of its meeting next month. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week. "Investors' fatigue mounted on the market sentiment after yesterday's rally," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG Investment& Securities. Kim added that foreigners oversold positions recently on falling commodity prices, dumping over 1 trillion won a day for the past eight days. On Friday, foreign investors were set to be sellers for a ninth day, offloading a net 117.9 billion Korean won ($101.86 million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session. LG Electronics Inc and LG Display Co Ltd gained 1.6 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively after LG Electronics said on late Thursday it signed an agreement with Shinhan Card Co Ltd and KB Kookmin Card Co Ltd to develop its mobile payment service called LG Pay. December futures on three-year treasury bonds was quoted at 109.34, unchanged from the previous close. 0228 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,157.7 1,161.7 Yen/won 9.4182/241 9.3966 *KTB futures 109.34 109.34 KOSPI 1,989.56 1,988.91 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Richard Borsuk)