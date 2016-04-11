FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won up on broad dollar weakness, stocks edge down
#Asia
April 11, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won up on broad dollar weakness, stocks edge down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Won up while dividend payouts eyed
    * Won selling for greenback likely to take place later in
session

    SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - The South Korean won 
inched up early on Monday as the dollar sagged globally,
although stock dividend payment to foreign investors could
trigger some local currency selling.
    The local currency stood at 1,148.6 against the
dollar as of 0242 GMT, up 0.5 percent from Friday's close of
1,153.8.
    Major stocks that are scheduled to pay out their dividend on
the day include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Posco
 and Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd.
    Foreigners are scheduled to receive over 1.8 trillion won
($1.56 billion) from Samsung Electronics.
    "We're not seeing much dollar demand yet, but we might see
some purchases linked to dividend payouts in the afternoon,"
said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
    South Korean shares edged down with no strong catalysts
shaking the market.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.2 percent at 1,968.37 points.
    Foreign investors were set to be sellers, unloading about
33.1 billion Korean won ($28.75 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session, weighing on the index. 
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 434 to 356.
    Samsung Engineering Co Ltd shares gained 6.4
percent while chipmaker SK Hynix Inc was down 1.6
percent.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds was flat
at 110.30. 
    
                       0242 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,148.6       1,153.8
 Yen/won             10.6353/67       10.6449
 *KTB futures            110.30        110.30
 KOSPI                 1,968.37      1,972.05
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Additional reporting by Kyungho Lee;
Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
