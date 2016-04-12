S.Korea won, stocks nudge up on oil price rise

* Won wobbles after touching fresh 2016 high * Foreign trading volumes remain low SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and shares notched modest gains early on Tuesday, fuelled by a rise in global oil prices although buying was tempered by a lack of foreign trading volumes. The local currency stood at 1,144.6 to the dollar, up 0.2 percent from Monday's close of 1,146.5. It touched 1,141.8 shortly after markets opened to mark a fresh high this year against the dollar. "The won's movement for the day depends on the dollar's supply and demand in the market since there is no decisive factor today," said Jeong My-young, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. South Korean shares were mostly steady amid low-volume trading. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1,975.36 points as of 0225 GMT. Foreign investors held back and were trading in small volumes on the main board. Tech firm LG Electronics Inc slipped 1.9 percent on investors' profit taking the day after the company said its first-quarter operating profit is likely to rise 66 percent from last year late on Monday. Mobile chat app operator Kakao Corp rose 2.8 percent after it issued 250 billion won worth of convertible bonds. Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co gained 1.4 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 421 to 357. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 point to 110.29. 0225 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,144.6 1,146.5 Yen/won 10.5835/12 10.5714 *KTB futures 110.29 110.30 KOSPI 1,975.36 1,970.37 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)