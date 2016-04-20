FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won, stocks strengthen on oil bounce
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Asia
April 20, 2016 / 2:20 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won, stocks strengthen on oil bounce

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Won, KOSPI at fresh highs this year
    * FX ahead of U.S. currency report

    SEOUL, April 20 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and
shares firmed on Wednesday morning as risk appetite
strengthened, boosted by a rise in global oil prices overnight
despite wider volatility in the market.
    The won was trading at 1,131.4, up 0.4 percent
compared with Tuesday's close of 1,136.3 as of 0155 GMT, having
touched its highest level since early November last year earlier
in the session.
    "The U.S.' semiannual report on exchange rate policies
expected sometime this week is preventing South Korea's foreign
exchange authorities from stepping in aggressively to curb the
won's gains," said Kim Moon-il, a foreign exchange analyst at
Eugene Futures.
    Traders and analysts said this week government officials
have been subdued in their market smoothing activities as they
are closely eyeing whether South Korea will be designated a
currency manipulator in the report.
    South Korean shares climbed to a 20-wk high in early trade,
partly supported by continued foreign buying.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.1 percent at 2,014.24 points.
    Offshore investors were set to mark a fifth buying session,
purchasing a net 81.9 billion Korean won ($72.41 million) of
KOSPI shares near mid-session.
    Advancers outnumbered decliners 402 to 379.
    Builder Doosan Engineering & Construction Co Ltd 
was up 3.8 percent following its dramatic rise from the previous
day as the company's solid first-quarter results continued to
attract investors.
    Korea Electric Power Corp shares gained 0.8
percent. The company is scheduled to pay dividends later in the
day.
    Web portal operator Naver Corp was down 2.5
percent.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.06 point to 110.23. 
    
                       0155 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,131.4       1,136.3
 Yen/won             10.3781/74       10.3240
 *KTB futures            110.23        110.17
 KOSPI                 2,014.24      2,011.36
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

