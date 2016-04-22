FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea won drops as dollar firms after ECB policy meeting; stocks down
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 22, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won drops as dollar firms after ECB policy meeting; stocks down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Won set to post fourth straight week of gains
    * KOSPI eases after closing at a 20-wk high on Thursday

    SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - The South Korean won fell
on Friday morning, tracking the euro, which slipped on comments
from the head of the European Central Bank who defended its
accommodative money policy.
    The local currency was trading at 1,138.7 per
dollar, down 0.5 percent compared with Thursday's close of
1,132.9 as of 0213 GMT. The won's losses were capped as the euro
steadied towards midday but the currency was set to snap a
three-day gaining streak.
    ECB President Mario Draghi's comments on possibly taking
further actions to stimulate the economy had pressured the euro
overnight. 
    "After the ECB policy meeting, we're seeing global investors
quickly turning their focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting next week," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange
analyst at Hyundai Futures.
    Jung said investors were looking for cues to when the Fed's
next rate hike would take place.
    On a weekly basis, the won looked set for a fourth straight
week of gains.
    South Korean shares reversed on profit-taking after
finishing at a near 5-month high the prior day.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.3 percent at 2,016.99 points.
    Foreign investors were expected to be buyers for eight
straight sessions, purchasing a net 79.5 billion Korean won
($69.83 million) worth of KOSPI shares. 
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 435 to 346.
    Battery-maker Samsung SDI Co Ltd shares rose 2.8
percent while carmaker Hyundai Motor Co was down 1.6
percent.
    The sub-index for iron, steel and metal was down 0.6
percent as most steelmakers' shares declined.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.04
point to 110.19. 
    
                       0213 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,138.7       1,132.9
 Yen/won             10.4039/85       10.4146
 *KTB futures            110.19        110.23
 KOSPI                 2,016.99      2,022.10
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.