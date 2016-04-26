FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won slightly down ahead of Fed meeting; stocks steady
#Asia
April 26, 2016 / 2:26 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won slightly down ahead of Fed meeting; stocks steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Won weakens for three consecutive sessions
    * Investors seeking clues on next Fed rate hike
    * Markets shrug off South Korea Q1 GDP data

    SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - The South Korean won 
slightly weakened against the dollar on Tuesday morning while
investors took a cautious stance ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting to be released later this week.
    The won was traded at 1,149.4 per dollar, down
0.1 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,147.8 as of 0213
GMT.
    "If the Fed takes on an optimistic outlook over the global
economy, it will be taken as a sign for a rate hike in June,
which will then pressure risky assets broadly," said Park Yuna,
a foreign exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
    Park added that the won's trading will be boxed in at around
the 1,150 level for the week with exporters' month-end dollar
selling offsetting possible further losses.
    South Korean shares were steady although decliners far
outnumbered advancers on the help of continued offshore demand.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.1 percent at 2,017.28 points.
    Both the local currency and shares showed little reaction to
South Korea's first-quarter GDP data, which showed growth cooled
to 0.4 percent, slightly lower than forecast. 
    Foreign investors were poised to be buyers for ten straight
sessions, adding 91.5 billion Korean won ($79.68 million) worth
of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
    Semiconductor company SK Hynix Inc shares gained
5.1 percent as investors expect the company's performance may
have bottomed after its first-quarter results turned out to be
weaker than forecast. 
    Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
rose 1.2 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
 was up 3.7 percent.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.01 point to 110.32.
    
                       0213 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,149.4       1,147.8
 Yen/won             10.3355/82       10.3418
 *KTB futures            110.32        110.31
 KOSPI                 2,017.28      2,014.55
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
