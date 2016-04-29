FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks down on market volatility, won edges up
#Asia
April 29, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

S.Korea stocks down on market volatility, won edges up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* KOSPI retreats to near 3-wk low
    * Won looks set for a fourth week of gains

    SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares declined to
a near three week low on Friday morning, tracking a weaker Wall
Street lead as investors kept away from risky assets.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.8 percent at 1,984.27 points at 0204 GMT.
    "Market heavyweight stocks that were leading the KOSPI's
upward trend since February are now slowing down in their gains,
making investors wary of the market," said Cho Byung-hyun, a
stock analyst at Yuanta Securities.
    "Foreigners' trading is also thin as it's difficult to tell
where the markets will go next," Cho added.
    Offshore investors were poised to be sellers for a second
session, unloading 74.5 billion Korean won ($65.53 million)
worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
    Shares were set to post their biggest weekly percentage fall
since mid-February this year.
    Decliners far outnumbered advancers 579 to 218.
    Amid the downfall of the broader market, Daewoo Shipbuilding
& Marine Engineering Co Ltd jumped over 9 percent
after signing an agreement with the world's biggest defence
industry company Lockheed Martin Corp. The shares were
trading up 5.4 percent after hitting a one-month high.
 
    Carmaker Hyundai Motor Co was down 2.7 percent.
    The South Korean won was slightly up as the impact of
the Bank of Japan's decision to keep policy unchanged pressured
the dollar.
    The won stood at 1,137.0 per dollar, up 0.1
percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,138.2.
    On a weekly basis, the won was expected to post a fourth
straight week of gains.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.01 point to 110.36. 
    
                       0204 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,137.0       1,138.2
 Yen/won             10.5876/34       10.5066
 *KTB futures            110.36        110.35
 KOSPI                 1,984.27      2,000.93
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
