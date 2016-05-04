FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won drops, stocks edge down on China data, holiday
#Asia
May 4, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won drops, stocks edge down on China data, holiday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Won plummets to lowest in nearly 3 weeks
    * KOSPI down as market-heavy stocks sag

    SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - South Korean's won fell
sharply on Wednesday morning to a near three-week low as shares
slipped on weak data from China on Tuesday and a decline in
global equities overnight, sapping investor appetite for risk.
 
    Market participants were seen selling equities ahead of a
holiday long-weekend in South Korea that begins on Thursday.
    The won was trading at 1,154.2 per dollar, down
1.2 percent against the previous close of 1,140.2. as of 0223
GMT. It touched 1,155.2 early in the session, its lowest level
since April 15.
    "Weaker-than-expected economic data released from major
economies are making investors nervous," said Jeong My-young, a
foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures.
    She added that a U.S. Federal Reserve official's statements
hinting at a June rate hike had also broadly boosted the dollar.
    San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said
that he would support an interest-rate hike in June as long as
he saw continued progress in the economy. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.6 percent at 1,973.52 points.
    Foreign investors were set to be net buyers but trading was
thin.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 597 to 217 on the main
board. Car manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co was down
1.1 percent and steelmaker Posco lost 3.0 percent.
    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was up 0.7 percent,
and were set to mark three consecutive gaining sessions.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.04 point to 110.31. 
    
                       0223 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,154.2       1,140.2
 Yen/won             10.7689/68       10.7906
 *KTB futures            110.41        110.37
 KOSPI                 1,973.52      1,986.41
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
