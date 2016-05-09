FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea won slips to 6-wk low, stocks down on foreign selling
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 9, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won slips to 6-wk low, stocks down on foreign selling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Won opens down more than 1 pct vs dlr
    * Won expected to touch 1,180 level this month - analyst

    SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - The South Korean won fell to
a six-week low on Monday morning as the dollar held firm despite
a weak U.S. jobs report, partly underpinned by New York Federal
Reserve President William Dudley's remarks that two rate hikes
over the year is reasonable. 
    The won was quoted at 1,163.3 to the dollar, down
0.8 percent compared to the previous close of 1,154.3 as of 0201
GMT. It slipped to a low of 1,167.5 in the first minutes of
trade, the weakest since late March.
    "The risk-averse mood was already in place last week on
worries over the global economy due to China's weak PMI data.
Dudley's statement seems to have acted as a catalyst for the
dollar's gains," said Park Yuna, a foreign exchange analyst at
Dongbu Securities.
    China's official factory survey and Caixin's private survey
for April, released last week, gave mixed signals on the health
of the manufacturing sector. 
    Park added that the won might reach 1,180 won during the
month as foreigners continue to cut their exposure to the local
currency. 
    South Korean shares edged down as a weak won prompted
offshore investors to unloaded local equities.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.6 percent at 1,965.23 points.
    Foreigners were set to be sellers, offloading 76.4 billion
Korean won ($65.62 million) worth of KOSPI shares near
mid-session. 
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 536 to 257.   
    Tech firm LG Electronics Inc was down 4.9
percent while chipmaker SK Hynix Inc lost 2.6
percent.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.04 point to 110.46. 
    
                       0201 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,163.3       1,154.3
 Yen/won             10.8367/34       10.9072
 *KTB futures            110.46        110.42
 KOSPI                 1,965.23      1,976.71
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.