S.Korea won edges up, stocks ease; BOK policy meeting awaited
May 12, 2016 / 2:26 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won edges up, stocks ease; BOK policy meeting awaited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Won finds footing after sharp loss earlier this week
    * KOSPI down as U.S. stocks drop

    SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - The South Korean won edged
up against a struggling dollar on Thursday morning, but further
gains were capped by caution  ahead of the Bank of Korea's
policy meeting. 
    The won was quoted at 1,165.7 on the greenback as
of 0207 GMT, up 0.2 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,167.6.
    "The BOK is highly likely to hold rates this week but we
should still watch out for the governor's comments about how it
will take part in the process of ongoing corporate
restructuring," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst
at Hyundai Futures.
    The BOK is expected to keep interest rates on hold when it
meets on Friday but may cut in June or July to improve economic
conditions for ongoing corporate restructuring in the shipping
and shipbuilding sectors. 
    South Korea's finance ministry said earlier this month that
it aims to set detailed plans for the corporate restructuring of
the country's shipping and shipbuilding sectors by end-June.
 
    South Korean shares edged down in sympathy with weakness on
Wall Street overnight.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.2 percent at 1,977.10 points.
    Foreign investors were set to be sellers, offloading 19.7
billion Korean won ($16.91 million) worth of KOSPI shares near
mid-session. 
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 451 to 331.
    Screenmaker LG Display Co Ltd shares rose 2.5
percent while tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
fell 0.7 percent, set to mark three consecutive losing sessions.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.03
point to 110.42. 
    
                       0207 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,165.7       1,167.6
 Yen/won             10.7394/72       10.7378
 *KTB futures            110.42        110.45
 KOSPI                 1,977.10      1,980.10
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

