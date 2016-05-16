FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won down on weak China data, stocks shrug off early dip
#Asia
May 16, 2016 / 2:40 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won down on weak China data, stocks shrug off early dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Won down to a 1-month low
    * KOSPI changes course shortly after opening down

    SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - The South Korean won 
slumped on Monday morning as weaker-than-expected Chinese
economic indicators and positive U.S. data  over the weekend
dented investor demand for riskier assets. 
 
    The won was quoted at 1,178.6 to the dollar, down
0.6 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,171.4 as of 0222
GMT.
    "The possibility of a U.S. Federal Reserve June rate hike
has gone up again, as U.S. economic data turned out to be quite
good, pressuring the won," said Park Sung-woo, a foreign
exchange analyst at NH Futures.
    Park added that remaining wariness about a slowdown in
global economic growth and an unstable Chinese yuan may put
further pressure on the won.
    South Korean shares changed course shortly after opening
down, helped by foreign buying.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
nearly steady at 1,967.94 points.
    Foreign investors purchased 37.9 billion Korean won ($32.17
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, buttressing the
index. 
     The construction industry sub-index underperformed
the broader market, falling 1.6 percent with Doosan Engineering
& Construction Co Ltd down 5.1 percent and Daewoo
Engineering & Construction Co Ltd down 3.1 percent.
    Market heavyweight Naver Corp rose 2.4 percent.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 488 to 316.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01
point to 110.36. 
    
                       0222 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,178.6       1,171.4
 Yen/won             10.8298/75       10.8260
 *KTB futures            110.36        110.37
 KOSPI                 1,967.94      1,966.99
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
