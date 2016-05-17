FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won up on renewed risk demand, stocks edge down
May 17, 2016 / 2:21 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won up on renewed risk demand, stocks edge down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Won recovers; U.S. consumer price index eyed
    * KOSPI dithers on investors' profit-taking

    SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - The South Korean won edged
up on Tuesday morning, recovering from two days of sharp
declines as global oil prices and U.S. stocks strengthened
overnight, boosting investor demand for riskier assets.
    The won traded at 1,173.4 per dollar as of 0207
GMT, up 0.5 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,179.7 
    Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai
Futures, said the release of the U.S. consumer price index later
on Tuesday could halt the won's recovery if it signals an
increased chance of a Federal Reserve rate increase. 
    "It may refresh the market's expectations about the U.S.
Federal Reserve's future rate hikes, putting pressure on the won
for tomorrow," Jung said.
    South Korean shares edged down as foreign investors and
domestic institutions took profits.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.1 percent at 1,966.09 point.
    Offshore investors were set to be net sellers, offloading
44.1 billion Korean won ($37.57 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session, weighing on the index. 
    Shares in steelmaker Posco  were down to a
two-month low earlier in the session, but pared some losses to
trade down 1.7 percent. Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
 rose 0.6 percent, set to break its five-day losing
streak.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 517 to 279.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02
point to 110.35. 
    
                       0207 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,173.4       1,179.7
 Yen/won             10.7584/88       10.7960
 *KTB futures            110.35        110.37
 KOSPI                 1,966.09      1,967.91
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing  by Eric Meijer)

