FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea won bounces after sharp losses, stocks set for 4th weekly loss
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 20, 2016 / 2:42 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won bounces after sharp losses, stocks set for 4th weekly loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Won, KOSPI set to mark another losing week
    * KOSPI wobbles amid thin trading

    SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - The South Korean won 
rebounded on Friday after a recent sharp decline that was
fuelled by expectations that the U.S. central bank will raise
interest rates in the next few months.
    The won stood at 1,187.7 to the dollar as of 0221
GMT, up 0.3 percent compared with the previous close of 1,191.7.
    New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley's comments
overnight added to expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will tighten policy soon, although that had little impact on the
won. 
    "Market participants' fear of a June rate hike had already
been priced in on the release of April Fed meeting minutes,
which reflected its hawkish outlook," said Jeong My-young, a
foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures.
    The won was on track for a third straight losing week.
    South Korean shares lacked direction and trading volume was
thin. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
up 0.1 percent at 1,948.85 points.
    For the week, it looked set to fall nearly 1 percent, its
fourth losing week in a row.
    Foreign investors had offloaded a net 14.5 billion won
($12.21 million) of KOSPI shares by late morning.
    Tech firm LG Electronics Inc was down 3.7
percent while screenmaker LG Display Co Ltd gained
4.1 percent.
    Advancers and decliners were almost even by 421 to 386.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.02 point to 110.23. 
    
                       0221 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,187.7       1,191.7
 Yen/won             10.7928/59       10.7881
 *KTB futures            110.23        110.21
 KOSPI                 1,948.85      1,946.78
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.