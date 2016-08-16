FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
S.Korea won, stocks rise as upbeat U.S. stocks support risk
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 16, 2016 / 2:40 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won, stocks rise as upbeat U.S. stocks support risk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Fed officials' speeches, July meeting minutes in focus
    * Won seen unlikely to gain further -analyst

    SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and
shares strengthened slightly on Monday as risk sentiment was
boosted by Wall Street's records overnight and a widely held
belief that another Federal Reserve rate hike this year is
unlikely.
    The won was quoted at 1,096.6 as of 0201 GMT, up
0.6 percent compared to the previous close at 1,103.3.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.1 percent at 2,053.01 points.
    U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly flat in July as
Americans cut back on discretionary spending, pointing to a
moderation in consumption that could temper expectations of a
sharp pickup in economic growth in the third quarter.
 
    "The greenback sagged after the U.S. economic data release,
but the won's gain will not extend further since the market has
to see what comes out of Fed officials' speeches and the July
Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes this week," said
Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures.
    Several Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week,
while July's FOMC minutes are due out on Wednesday. 
    Foreign investors were expected to be net buyers, purchasing
67.8 billion Korean won ($61.87 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session. 
    Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
gained 1.3 percent while Lotte Shopping Co Ltd rose
4.6 percent. 
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 431 to 339.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds 
gained 0.01 point to 111.07. 
    
                       0201 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,096.6       1,103.3
 Yen/won             10.8629/12       10.8315
 *KTB futures            111.07        111.06
 KOSPI                 2,053.01      2,050.47
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.