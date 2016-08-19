S.Korea won falls sharply, stocks dip

* Won falls nearly 1 pct * KOSPI struggles to post 4th straight week of gains SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The South Korean won fell nearly 1 percent on Friday, giving up gains from earlier in the week even as the dollar wallowed at close to twe-month lows. The won stood at 1,116.7 as of 0217 GMT, compared to Thursday's close of 1,107.2. "There is no special reason for the won's sharp fall. It seems like the investors are deciding to sell the currency just because they view the won isn't likeley to strengthen anymore," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. On a weekly basis, the won was set to decline 1.2 percent, snapping three consecutive weeks of gains. South Korean shares eased, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at 2,050.37 points, down 0.2 percent. Any further decline later in the session could threaten to end local equities' three-week winning streak. Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers but the amount was modest at 3.5 billion won ($3.14 million) of KOPSI shares. The sub-index for electric and electronics rose 1.1 percent. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd continued its rally while trading up 1.2 percent. LG Display Co Ltd gained 3.4 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 486 to 283. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchaged at 111.08. 0217 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,116.7 1,107.2 Yen/won 11.1471/56 11.0824 *KTB futures 111.06 111.06 KOSPI 2,050.37 2,055.47 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)