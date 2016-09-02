FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S.Korea won edges up ahead of U.S. August non-farm payrolls report
#Asia
September 2, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won edges up ahead of U.S. August non-farm payrolls report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Investors' cautious mood offsets weak factory data
    * Won, KOSPI both set to end the week down

    SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The South Korean won inched
up early on Friday in cautious trade ahead of the much-awaited
August U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the day - which
could give a clearer view on a potential Fed rate hike. 
    The won was quoted at 1,119.1 as of 0155 GMT, up
0.3 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,122.1.
    News that a gauge of U.S. national factory activity fell in
August for the first time in six months added to the tentative
mood. 
    "The dollar weakened broadly on the weak factory data but
cautious investor environment is keeping the won from extending
gains," said Jeong My-young, a foreign exchange analyst at
Samsung Futures.
    Jeong said that even if the U.S. August employment data was
good enough to support the case for a Federal Reserve rate hike,
the won would not fall that much because the Fed pace of
monetary tighetning would not be aggressive.
    The won was expected to be slightly lower for the week.
    South Korean shares were almost unchanged and the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stood at 2,032.34
points, and was set for a decline this week.
    Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing 
94.9 billion Korean won ($84.82 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session. 
    Carmaker Hyundai Motor Co rose nearly 3 percent
while battery maker Samsung SDI Co Ltd dropped 2.3
percent.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 424 to 356.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds 
gained 0.02 point to 110.71. 
    
                       0155 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,119.1       1,122.1
 Yen/won             10.8140/75       10.8182
 *KTB futures            110.71        110.69
 KOSPI                 2,032.34      2,032.72
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
