S.Korea stocks fall to 5-week low, won slips on Fed rate talk, Samsung

* N.Korea seems to be ready for another nuclear test * Samsung Elec drops more than 6 pct, dragging down the KOSPI * Won steps down to a 1-week low SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - South Korean shares and the won fell sharply on Monday on fears that North Korea is ready for another nuclear test and as shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd tumbled in the wake of the recall of its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 phone. Investors were also rattled by heavy losses on Wall Street on Friday after comments by some U.S. Federal Reserve officials raised the possibility of an interest reate hike as soon as next week. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.9 percent at 1,998.86 points as of 0218 GMT, its weakest level since Aug. 5. The won was quoted at 1,110.3, down 1.1 percent compared to the previous close of 1,098.4. North Korea is always ready for an additional nuclear test at any time, South Korea's defence ministry said on Monday. Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell more than 6 percent to their lowest level in nearly two months on worries that losses related to its Note 7 smartphone recall may be larger than anticipated. "There are many issues going on in the South Korean market, but it is largely up to the Fed," said Park Seok-hyun, a stock analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. The case for raising U.S. interest rates has strengthened in recent months, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Friday, while some of the permanent voting members appeared wary of supporting an immediate hike. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers, offloading 156.8 billion Korean won ($141.27 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. The sub-index for electric and electronics companies dropped more than five percent. Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc lost near 3 percent. Decliners far outnumbered advancers 610 to 195. September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.09 point to 110.59. 0218 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,110.3 1,098.4 Yen/won 10.8174/80 10.7850 *KTB futures 110.59 110.68 KOSPI 1,998.86 2,037.87 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)