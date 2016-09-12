FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S.Korea stocks fall to 5-week low, won slips on Fed rate talk, Samsung
September 12, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

S.Korea stocks fall to 5-week low, won slips on Fed rate talk, Samsung

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* N.Korea seems to be ready for another nuclear test
    * Samsung Elec drops more than 6 pct, dragging down the
KOSPI
    * Won steps down to a 1-week low

    SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - South Korean shares and the won
fell sharply on Monday on fears that North Korea is ready for
another nuclear test and as shares of tech giant Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd tumbled in the wake of the recall
of its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 phone.
    Investors were also rattled by heavy losses on Wall Street
on Friday after comments by some U.S. Federal Reserve officials 
raised the possibility of an interest reate hike as soon as next
week.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.9 percent at 1,998.86 points as of 0218 GMT, its weakest
level since Aug. 5.
    The won was quoted at 1,110.3, down 1.1 percent
compared to the previous close of 1,098.4.
    North Korea is always ready for an additional nuclear test
at any time, South Korea's defence ministry said on Monday.
 
    Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
fell more than 6 percent to their lowest level in nearly two
months on worries that losses related to its Note 7 smartphone
recall may be larger than anticipated. 
    "There are many issues going on in the South Korean market,
but it is largely up to the Fed," said Park Seok-hyun, a stock
analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.
    The case for raising U.S. interest rates has strengthened in
recent months, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on
Friday, while some of the permanent voting members appeared wary
of supporting an immediate hike.  
    Offshore investors were set to be net sellers, offloading
156.8 billion Korean won ($141.27 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session, weighing on the index.
    The sub-index for electric and electronics companies dropped
more than five percent. Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc lost
near 3 percent.
    Decliners far outnumbered advancers 610 to 195.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed
0.09 point to 110.59. 
    
                       0218 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,110.3       1,098.4
 Yen/won             10.8174/80       10.7850
 *KTB futures            110.59        110.68
 KOSPI                 1,998.86      2,037.87
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
