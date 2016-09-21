FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
September 21, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won up on profit-taking ahead of BOJ, stocks hold steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Investors sell dlr expecting the won to rise after BOJ
-analyst
    * Foreign investors snap 3-day stock-buying session

    SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The South Korean won edged
up on Wednesday as investors sold the greenback and took
profits, expecting that the local currency would strengthen when
the Bank of Japan announced the outcome of its policy review
later in the session.
    The won was quoted at 1,115.8 as of 0155 GMT, up
0.4 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,120.6.
    The BOJ is expected to ease policy further, tweaking its
bond buying programme and shifting its focus to negative
interest rates, but the yen could firm if markets sense that it
has nearly exhausted its stimulus options. 
    "The Japanese yen usually rises against the U.S. dollar
after its central bank meeting, which also supported the won.
That's why the market participants are quickly selling the
dollar ahead of BOJ's decision," said Park Sung-woo, a foreign
exchange analyst at NH Futures.
    South Korean shares were marginally higher, with the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) up 0.1 percent at
2,027.41 points.
    Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers, offloading
29.0 billion Korean won ($26.01 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session.
    Shares of LG Display Co Ltd and Samsung SDI Co
Ltd both rose more than 3 percent. 
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 414 to 370.
    December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.05 point to 110.74. 
    
                       0155 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,115.8       1,120.6
 Yen/won             10.9670/48       10.9721
 *KTB futures            110.74        110.69
 KOSPI                 2,027.41      2,025.71
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
