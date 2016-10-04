S.Korea stocks rise on foreign buying as Deutsche Bank woes ease

* KOSPI edges up on foreign demand * Samsung Elec's earnings guidance expected on Oct. 7 SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up on Tuesday, helped by foreign demand as investors placed their bets on a reduced U.S. fine on German lender Deutsche Bank . The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.5 percent to 2,054.45 points at 0240 GMT. "Market participants, especially foreigners, are buying local equities again as they believe the Deutsche Bank issue has quieted down a fair bit," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. Deutsche Bank is seeking to reach a settlement before next month's U.S. presidential election, over a multi-billion dollar penalty for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities, but its shares continued to fall on Monday after recovering from a record low at the end of last week. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's third-quarter earnings guidance, expected to be released on Oct. 7, is also partly supporting the main bourse, Kim said. Samsung Electronics shares gained more than 1 percent. Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing 79.7 billion Korean won ($72.29 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. SK Hynix Inc rose more than 3 percent on investors' expectations about its positive September quarter earnings. Advancers far outnumbered decliners 510 to 298. The South Korean won traded slightly weaker, at 1,103.4 against the dollar, down 0.2 percent compared to the previous close of 1,101.3. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.06 point to 110.91. 0240 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,103.4 1,101.3 Yen/won 10.7728/45 10.8490 *KTB futures 110.91 110.97 KOSPI 2,054.45 2,043.63 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)