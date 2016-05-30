FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea won falls to near 1-wk low on Yellen remarks, stocks edge down
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 30, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won falls to near 1-wk low on Yellen remarks, stocks edge down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Won falls by near 1 pct on high possibility of Fed rate
hike
    * KOSPI pares losses on offshore monetary income

    SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - The South Korean won fell
sharply on Monday morning after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's speech on Friday signalled a growing likelihood of an
interest rate hike in June or July.     
    The won stood at 1,190.2 per dollar as of 0220
GMT, down 0.9 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,179.3, and
the lowest since May 24.
    Yellen said that the Fed should raise interest rates if the
economy picks up, and said she expects such a move to be
appropriate in coming months. 
    Park Yuna, a foreign exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities,
said expectations for a Fed rate hike would keep the won under
downward pressure.
    She expects the won to fall to the 1,200 level if U.S.
economic data expected in coming days adds to rate increase
expectations.
    South Korean shares pared earlier losses on help of foreign
stock-buying.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.1 percent at 1,967.31 points.
    Offshore investors were poised to be buyers, purchasing a
net 50.5 billion Korean won ($42.43 million) worth of KOSPI
shares near mid-session. 
    The sub-index for iron and steel was down 1.0
percent, underperforming the broader market. Major steelmaker
Posco was down 0.7 percent.
    Automobile manufacturer Kia Motors Corp shares
were down 1.3 percent.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 456 to 344.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.13
point to 110.15. 
    
                       0220 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,190.2       1,179.3
 Yen/won             10.7217/01       10.7506
 *KTB futures            110.15        110.28
 KOSPI                 1,967.31      1,969.17
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.