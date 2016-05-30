S.Korea won falls to near 1-wk low on Yellen remarks, stocks edge down

* Won falls by near 1 pct on high possibility of Fed rate hike * KOSPI pares losses on offshore monetary income SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - The South Korean won fell sharply on Monday morning after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday signalled a growing likelihood of an interest rate hike in June or July. The won stood at 1,190.2 per dollar as of 0220 GMT, down 0.9 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,179.3, and the lowest since May 24. Yellen said that the Fed should raise interest rates if the economy picks up, and said she expects such a move to be appropriate in coming months. Park Yuna, a foreign exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities, said expectations for a Fed rate hike would keep the won under downward pressure. She expects the won to fall to the 1,200 level if U.S. economic data expected in coming days adds to rate increase expectations. South Korean shares pared earlier losses on help of foreign stock-buying. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 1,967.31 points. Offshore investors were poised to be buyers, purchasing a net 50.5 billion Korean won ($42.43 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. The sub-index for iron and steel was down 1.0 percent, underperforming the broader market. Major steelmaker Posco was down 0.7 percent. Automobile manufacturer Kia Motors Corp shares were down 1.3 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 456 to 344. June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.13 point to 110.15. 0220 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,190.2 1,179.3 Yen/won 10.7217/01 10.7506 *KTB futures 110.15 110.28 KOSPI 1,967.31 1,969.17 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)