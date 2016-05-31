FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks wobbly ahead of China MSCI index changes, won edges up
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 31, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

S.Korea stocks wobbly ahead of China MSCI index changes, won edges up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* MSCI issue may cause stock selling near-end session -
analyst
    * Won set for the biggest monthly loss in 10 months

    SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Shares in Seoul edged up on
Tuesday but gains were capped by worries that the addition of
more Chinese firms to MSCI's indexes could draw foreign
investors away from South Korean equities.
    U.S. index provider MSCI will significantly add to its China
A index and include some Chinese firms' American Depository
Receipts. The changes will be made as of Tuesday's market close.
 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.4 percent at 1,974.68 points as of 0227 GMT.
    "The number of Chinese ADRs that will be included in the
MSCI is expected to be large. There is a chance foreign
investors may dump South Korean equities near end-session if
Korean shares become comparatively unattractive," said Park
Seok-hyun, a stock analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.
    Offshore investors were set to be sellers, offloading a net
20.6 billion Korean won ($17.32 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session.
    Local shares were set to post a second losing month.
    Shipping company Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd 
was up 14.5 percent, its three consecutive gaining session as
media reported it has been making progress in negotiating
freight charters.
    Builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd
 was up 5.3 percent after it said it was awarded a
459 billion Korean won order from the Ministry of Electricity &
Water of Kuwait. 
    Advancers outnumbered decliners 446 to 340.
    The South Korean won edged up as the U.S. dollar
eased broadly, but was set to notch its biggest monthly loss
since July last year.
    The won stood at 1,188.9 per dollar, up 0.2
percent compared with Monday's close of 1,191.8.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.04 point to 110.19. 
    
                       0227 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,188.9       1,191.8
 Yen/won             10.7023/79       10.7691
 *KTB futures            110.19        110.15
 KOSPI                 1,974.68      1,967.13
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.