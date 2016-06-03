FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks shaky on profit-taking, won steady
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 3, 2016 / 2:41 AM / a year ago

S.Korea stocks shaky on profit-taking, won steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* KOSPI set to post second weekly gain
    * Market stays cautious; coming data and Yellen's speech
awaited

    SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - South Korean shares wobbled
between positive and negative territory on Friday as investors
took profits from the market's recent gains ahead of key U.S.
jobs data later in the day.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.2 percent at 1,981.89 points as of 0219 GMT.
    But trading volume was low as investors waited to see if the
U.S. nonfarm payrolls report would give more clues on whether
the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its policy
meeting on June 14-15.
     In recent weeks, Fed officials have put a possible rate
rise in June or July firmly on the table if economic data
continues to improve, though many traders believe it will wait
until after Britain's vote on June 23 on whether to remain
within the European Union.
    South Korean exports to the U.S. rose in May, albeit
marginally, after two months of decline, so investors are
nervous about whether the American economy is strong enough to
cope with higher borrowing costs.
    Foreign investors were poised to be sellers, offloading a
net 44.4 billion Korean won ($37.43 million) worth of KOSPI
shares near mid-session. 
    IT company Samsung SDS Co Ltd shares fell 7.2
percent after it said it was considering spinning off its
logistics process outsourcing and IT systems services business.
 
    Screenmaker LG Display Co Ltd lost 3.8 percent.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 505 to 292. 
    Local equities looked set for a second week of gain.
    The South Korean won stood at 1,186.5 to the dollar
nearly unchanged compared to Thursday's close of 1,186.6.
    The won was expected to decline on a weekly
basis.  
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.02 point to 110.38. 
    
                       0219 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,186.5       1,186.6
 Yen/won             10.8964/31       10.8910
 *KTB futures            110.38        110.36
 KOSPI                 1,981.89      1,985.11
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.