S.Korea won, stocks slip as dollar's recovery turns investors risk-averse

* Won awaiting hints over possible July Fed rate hike * KOSPI set for a third gaining week * Lotte-related shares yet unscathed from ongoing prosecutor raid SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and shares eased early on Friday as investors turned away from riskier assets after the U.S. dollar rebounded while global oil prices declined. The won stood at 1,161.8 per dollar as of 0215 GMT, down 0.5 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,156.0, but was still set to show an advance for the week, after suffering a decline in the previous week. June Park, a foreign exchange analyst at Daishin Economic Research Institute, expected the won to trade around current levels until the likely timing of a U.S. rate rise became clearer. The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee is due to meet on June 14-15 while Bank of Japan policymakers will meet on June 15-16. "Although there are two major central banks' policy meetings scheduled for next week, they won't impact the won since the market already knows what to expect from them," added Park. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,015.81 points, and was on course to post a third consecutive week of gains. Decliners outnumbered advancers 427 to 380. Offshore investors sold a net 47.2 billion Korean won ($40.64 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Seoul prosecution investigators raided Lotte Group headquarters early on Friday, in what media was calling a widening investigation into South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, but there was little impact on related shares. Builder Samsung Engineering Co Ltd gained 7.4 percent, and Korea Electric Power Corp rose 1.3 percent. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.02 point to 110.68. 0215 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,161.8 1,156.0 Yen/won 10.8361/58 10.8112 *KTB futures 110.68 110.66 KOSPI 2,015.81 2,024.17 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)