FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
S.Korea stocks edge up after Yellen's comments, won steady
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 22, 2016 / 2:40 AM / a year ago

S.Korea stocks edge up after Yellen's comments, won steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* KOSPI set for a fourth positive session
    * Won holds steady ahead of Brexit vote

    SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up
early on Wednesday, as U.S. Federal Reserve President Janet
Yellen's comments eased some uncertainty over the Fed's policy
outlook while more investors were cautiously betting for Britain
to stay in the European Union.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.3 percent at 1,987.68 points as of 0214 GMT, set for a fourth
straight session of gains. The index rose as much as 0.6 percent
shortly after opening.
    Yellen said on Tuesday that the Fed's ability to raise
interest rates this year may hinge on a rebound in hiring, while
immediate risks from the potential fallout of Britain's June 23
vote may also have some impact. 
    "Both Yellen's comments and weakening Brexit worries boosted
the KOSPI in earlier trade," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at
LIG Investment & Securities. 
    "Shares will remain around the current level until we have
the Brexit vote result, but investors may end up dumping stocks
to take profits early," added Kim. The vote results are expected
to affect markets trading in Asia on Friday.
    Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers, offloading
7.4 billion Korean won ($6.40 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session. 
    Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc rose 3.0 percent while SK
Innovation Co Ltd rose 3.3 percent.
    Advancers and decliners were quite even at 408 to 374.
    The South Korean won was nearly steady and was
quoted at 1,156.6 to the dollar, at the same level compared with
Tuesday's close, as investors held their breath ahead of the
Brexit referendum.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed
0.05 point to 110.63.. 
    
                       0214 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,156.6       1,156.6
 Yen/won             11.0724/06       10.9984
 *KTB futures            110.63        110.68
 KOSPI                 1,987.68      1,982.70
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.