a year ago
S.Korea won, stocks fluctuate wildly as Brexit vote results come in
#Asia
June 24, 2016 / 2:25 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won, stocks fluctuate wildly as Brexit vote results come in

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Won & KOSPI both fall more than 1 pct in early trade
    * Markets in for rollercoaster ride throughout the day

    SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - South Korean won and
shares oscillated in and out of positive territory on Friday as
early results from the Brexit referendum vote showed an
extremely close contest.
    The won was quoted at 1,154.9 to the dollar as of
0207 GMT, down 0.4 percent compared to Thursday's close of
1,150.2. It dropped more than 1 percent, reaching as low as
1,162.0 earlier in the session.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.2 percent at 1,982.42 points. The index notched a two
week intraday high shortly after opening, but then quickly fell
to 1,959.14 level, declining more than 1 percent.
    "The market will be very volatile throughout the day since
nobody can expect anything for sure as of now," said Jung
Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures.
    He added that the won may firm beyond the 1,150 level near
end-session if the "remain" side looks like winning, but it can
plunge any time during the day depending on how the vote count
goes.
    Britain's referendum on whether to leave the European Union
was too close to call on Friday as early results showed a deeply
divided nation. 
    Offshore investors were expected to be sellers, offloading a
net 58.3 billion Korean won ($50.53 million) worth of KOSPI
shares near mid-session.
    Market heavyweight Samsung Electornic Co Ltd 
rose 0.7 percent. LG electronics Inc fell 1.8
percent while chipmaker SK Hynix Inc rose 1.9
percent.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 621 to 182.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds 
gained 0.04 point to 110.74. 
    
                       0207 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,154.9       1,150.2
 Yen/won             11.0279/72       10.7435
 *KTB futures            110.74        110.70
 KOSPI                 1,982.42      1,986.71
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
