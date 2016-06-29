FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks, won gain as risk-averse mood begins to lift
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 29, 2016 / 2:32 AM / a year ago

S.Korea stocks, won gain as risk-averse mood begins to lift

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* KOSPI rises more than 1 pct in early trade
    * Stocks set for a third straight gaining session

    SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares and the won
 rose early on Wednesday as the immediate shock following
Brexit dissipated in most Asian markets and acute risk aversion
faded. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.2 percent at 1,958.98 points as of 0209 GMT, and looked set
for a third straight gaining session.
    The won was quoted at 1,165.2 per dollar, up 0.5
percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,171.3.
    "U.S. stocks also rose sharply overnight, reflecting that
investors are now starting to come back for riskier assets. It
is boosting South Korean stock market today," said Kim Ye-eun, a
stock analyst at LIG Investment & Securities.
    Kim added that it was too early to say the impact from
Brexit aftermath had settled down, and investors needed to watch
developments in Britain and the European Union.
    Outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron told EU leaders at
Tuesday's summit that Britain's future relations with the EU
could hinge on the union's willingness to rethink free movement
of workers. 
    Foreign investors were set to end a three-day run of selling
 and purchased a net 39.1 billion Korean won ($33.57 million)
worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. 
    Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc rose 2.7 percent while
batterymaker Samsung SDI Co Ltd gained 4.9 percent.
    Advancers far outnumbered decliners 697 to 119.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds held
steady at 110.99.  
    
                       0209 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,165.2       1,171.3
 Yen/won             11.3542/93       11.3453
 *KTB futures            110.99        110.99
 KOSPI                 1,958.98      1,936.22
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.