a year ago
S.Korea won, stocks join global rally, recover losses from Brexit
#Asia
June 30, 2016 / 2:35 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won, stocks join global rally, recover losses from Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Won and KOSPI continue daily gains
    * Stocks set to end June lower, third losing month

    SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and
shares rallied early on Thursday, clawing back more of the
losses incurred in the Brexit vote fallout as a rise in U.S.
stocks and global oil prices broadly boosted riskier assets.
    The won stood at 1,152.5 as of 0212 GMT, up 0.7
percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,160.2.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.4 percent at 1,964.62 points.
    "Foreigners coming back in for local equities and exporters
selling U.S. dollars near month-end are also buttressing the won
today," said Park Yuna, a foreign exchange analyst at Dongbu
Securities.
    Park added that the won might strengthen beyond 1,150 level
because U.S. economic indicators generally positive enough to
continue the current global rally, although there are 
uncertainties around the Brexit issue. 
    The won was set to mark a gain for June, while shares were
expected to post a decline for the third straight month.
    Both the currency and stocks looked set for a loss on a
quarterly basis.
    Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing
13 billion won ($11.28 million) worth of KOSPI shares near
mid-session.
    Screenmaker LG Display Co Ltd gained 2.7 percent
while automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co lost
1.4 percent.
    Advancers outnumbered decliners 498 to 277.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed
0.04 point to 111.01. 
    
                       0212 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,152.5       1,160.2
 Yen/won             11.2091/07       11.2147
 *KTB futures            111.01        111.05
 KOSPI                 1,964.62      1,956.36
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
