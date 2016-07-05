FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S.Korea stocks retreat after 6-day rally, won inches down
July 5, 2016 / 2:10 AM / a year ago

S.Korea stocks retreat after 6-day rally, won inches down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Foreigners set to be sellers after 5 days of stock buying
    * Markets cautious before key U.S. data release

    SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korean shares pulled back
early on Tuesday as investors took profits after a six-day
rally, while the won was pressured for a second session.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.3 percent at 1,988.53 points as of 0153 GMT.
    The won was quoted at 1,153.1 per dollar, down
0.5 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,146.9.
    Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG Investment & Securities,
noted the retreat in European stock markets after rallying over
the past few days was also weighing on domestic shares.
    "Local equities are unlikely to bounce back for now as
investors are waiting for the Federal Reserve's June meeting
minutes and U.S. jobs report this week," Kim said.
    Foreign investors were poised to be sellers and break five
straight days of buying. They had offloaded a net 55.2 billion
Korean won ($47.88 million) worth of KOSPI shares near
mid-session, weighing on the index. 
    Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc declined 1.8 percent,
while the shares of SK Innovation Co Ltd lost 1.7
percent.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 487 to 285.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds 
gained 0.04 point to 111.13. 
    
                       0153 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,153.1       1,146.9
 Yen/won             11.2797/82       11.2185
 *KTB futures            111.13        111.09
 KOSPI                 1,988.53      1,995.30
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
