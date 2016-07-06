FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S.Korea won, stocks fall as safe-haven demand soars in Brexit aftermath
#Asia
July 6, 2016 / 2:15 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won, stocks fall as safe-haven demand soars in Brexit aftermath

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* KOSPI down more than 1 pct in early trade
    * Won weakens to a 1-wk low vs dollar

    SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and
shares slumped early on Wednesday as sterling fell sharply on
renewed market jitters about Brexit, boosting global demand for
safe-haven assets.  
    The won stood at 1,165.2 to the dollar as of 0150
GMT, down 0.7 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,155.4.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.6 percent at 1,957.76 points.
    "The won may fall further as Brexit fears are swaying the
market more than the pending U.S. Federal Reserve June policy
meeting minutes or jobs data there," said Park Sung-woo, a
foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures.
    Park added the weakened yuan was also likely to pressure the
won as well.
    Offshore investors were expected to be net sellers,
offloading 223.4 billion Korean won ($191.81 million) worth of
KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index.
    Decliners far outnumbered advancers 649 to 147.
    Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
was down 2.5 percent, while steelmaker Posco lost
3.1 percent.
    Major automobile manufacturers Hyundai Motor Co 
and Kia Motors Corp were down more than 2 percent.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds 
gained 0.07 point to 111.16. 
    
                       0150 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,165.2       1,155.4
 Yen/won             11.5364/20       11.3813
 *KTB futures            111.16        111.09
 KOSPI                 1,957.76      1,989.85
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
