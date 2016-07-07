FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S.Korea won, stocks rise as near-term Fed rate hike seen unlikely
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
#Asia
July 7, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won, stocks rise as near-term Fed rate hike seen unlikely

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Won and KOSPI rebound from previous sharp decline
    * Samsung Elec marks highest quarterly operating profit in 2
years

    SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and
shares rebounded early on Thursday as minutes of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's June meeting  released overnight suggested the
Fed will not raise interest rates anytime soon.
    The won was quoted at 1,157.3 to the dollar as of
0242 GMT, up 0.7 percent compared to the previous close of
1,165.6.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1 percent at 1,971.91 points, supported by foreign investors
that came into the market for bargain-hunting.
    Federal Reserve policymakers decided in June that interest
rate hikes should stay on hold until they have a handle on the
consequences of Brexit, according to the minutes of the Fed's
June policy meeting. 
    "Riskier assets are getting a boost since it is clear now
that the Fed will not hike rates in the near term," said Jung
Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures.
    He added that current market volatility will ease toward the
weekend, before U.S. jobs data due late on Friday, but may have
a sudden bounce because of ongoing Brexit fears.
    Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing
84.1 billion Korean won ($72.74 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session, buttressing the index.
     Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
showed only moderate gains after the release of its
second-quarter earnings guidance, since expectations were
already priced in. 
     The company said on Thursday its second-quarter operating
profit was likely to rise 17.4 percent from a year earlier, its
highest in more than 2 years as Galaxy S7 smartphone sales drove
 mobile earnings. 
    Screenmaker LG Display Co Ltd gained 3.2
percent.
    Advancers outnumbered decliners 597 to 201.   
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed
0.02 point to 111.14. 
    
                       0242 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,157.3       1,165.6
 Yen/won             11.4597/93       11.4313
 *KTB futures            111.14        111.16
 KOSPI                 1,971.91      1,953.12
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
