S.Korea won, shares slide on dollar strength, IMF growth cut

* Investors turning away from risky assets as IMF cut growth * Foreigners set to be stock-buyers for 10 straight days SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and shares slumped early on Wednesday as the greenback rose to a four-month high on positive U.S. economic data and risk-aversion returned after the International Monetary Fund cut global growth forecasts. The won was quoted at 1,139.3 as of 0211 GMT, down 0.3 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,135.5. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), which had risen for six straight sessions before falling on Tuesday, was down 0.2 percent at 2,011.95 points. "Most of the equities that have recently rallied are getting weaker on revived risk-off sentiment," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. He said investors were looking ahead to Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank, which could indirectly provide clues to the won's direction. Offshore investors were poised to mark their 10th straight buying session. They purchased a net 54.3 billion Korean won ($47.67 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Web portal Naver Corp lost 3.1 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix Inc declined by 1.4 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 445 to 329. September futures on three-year treasury bonds held steady at 111.09. 0211 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,139.3 1,135.5 Yen/won 10.7523/91 10.7433 *KTB futures 111.09 111.09 KOSPI 2,011.95 2,016.89 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)