July 20, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won, shares slide on dollar strength, IMF growth cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Investors turning away from risky assets as IMF cut growth
    * Foreigners set to be stock-buyers for 10 straight days

    SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and
shares slumped early on Wednesday as the greenback rose to a
four-month high on positive U.S. economic data and risk-aversion
returned after the International Monetary Fund cut global growth
forecasts.
    The won was quoted at 1,139.3 as of 0211 GMT,
down 0.3 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,135.5.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), which
had risen for six straight sessions before falling on Tuesday,
was down 0.2 percent at 2,011.95 points.
    "Most of the equities that have recently rallied are getting
weaker on revived risk-off sentiment," said Jung Sung-yoon, a
foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures.
    He said investors were looking ahead to Thursday's meeting
of the European Central Bank, which could indirectly provide
clues to the won's direction.
    Offshore investors were poised to mark their 10th straight
buying session. They purchased a net 54.3 billion Korean won
($47.67 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
    Web portal Naver Corp lost 3.1 percent while
chipmaker SK Hynix Inc declined by 1.4 percent.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 445 to 329.   
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds held
steady at 111.09. 
    
                       0211 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,139.3       1,135.5
 Yen/won             10.7523/91       10.7433
 *KTB futures            111.09        111.09
 KOSPI                 2,011.95      2,016.89
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

