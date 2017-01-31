S.Korea stocks, won fall as Trump policy risk worsens sentiment

* Fed in focus while Trump remains unpredictable -analyst * Won still very closely pinned to dlr's movement SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks fell on Tuesday as investors returned from a long holiday break and caught up with losses in U.S. markets sparked by growing uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's new policies. Sentiment also remained subdued after disappointing earnings reports from some South Korean heavyweights last week. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 2,074.09 points as of 0310 GMT. Local markets were closed on Friday and Monday for a public holiday. Shares of Hyundai Mobis, the biggest parts affiliate of automaker Hyundai Motor, fell more than 7 percent, heading for their biggest daily drop in 20 months after it reported a bigger-than-expected 19 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit last week. Other affiliates of Hyundai Motor also fell after the company last week posted its lowest net profit in nearly five years. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics declined nearly 1 percent. The won was down 0.5 percent at 1,165.0 to the dollar as investors feared a destabilising impact on Asia from Trump's protectionist and isolationist policies. It slipped to as low as 1,170.0 right after the market opened. Jeong My-young, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures, said the market's focus was also turning to the start of a Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day. "The view of the Fed on Trump's policies as well as their outlook on U.S. inflation will be the main issues to watch," Jeong said, as those are likely to affect the dollar and the won. Offshore investors were set to be small net sellers of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Decliners outnumbered advancers 473 to 326. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 109.41. 0310 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,165.0 1,159.2 Yen/won 10.2753/06 10.2796 *KTB futures 109.41 109.37 KOSPI 2,074.09 2,083.59 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)