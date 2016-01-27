FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea to explore currency changes to qualify for MSCI advanced market index
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 3:11 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea to explore currency changes to qualify for MSCI advanced market index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Korean authorities will discuss measures to improve the won currency’s convertibility as part of an effort to get the Korea Exchange included in MSCI’s developed market index, the financial regulator said on Wednesday.

The Finance Ministry, regulators, and the stock exchange are working with MSCI to get the Korea Exchange reclassified and into MSCI’s World Index of 23 developed markets as soon as possible, the regulator said in a statement.

Financial Services Commission Chairman Yim Jong-yong previously told reporters that South Korea and MSCI had not agreed on some issues such as MSCI’s requirement for 24-hour trading of the won.

South Korea was taken off the MSCI’s developed market index review list in 2014, with MSCI citing the “absence of any significant improvements in key areas negatively affecting accessibility” for the past few years.

MSCI has not added an emerging-country exchange to its developed-market index since 2010, when it reclassified Israel.

MSCI could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.