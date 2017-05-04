SEOUL May 4 South Korea shares soared to an intraday record early on Thursday as high offshore demand for local stocks persisted on upbeat first-quarter earnings and expectations of a strong April-June quarter.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 2,228.43 points as of 1223 GMT after touching 2,232.98 points, its highest ever. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)