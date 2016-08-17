FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

MBK to negotiate sale of ING Life Korea on ongoing basis-Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Private equity firm MBK Partners, which is looking to sell ING Life Insurance Korea in a deal expected to fetch about $3 billion, will negotiate with potential buyers on an ongoing basis, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said on Wednesday, citing an unnamed MBK official.

MBK had been expected to receive binding bids for ING Life Korea this week, Yonhap reported earlier on Wednesday.

An MBK official did not have immediate comment when reached by Reuters. A Seoul-based spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley, which is managing the sale for MBK, could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez)

