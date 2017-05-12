BRIEF-Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea has bought 1,000 tonnes of zinc for July arrival and 1,000 tonnes of copper for August arrival via tenders that closed on Thursday, state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: --Zinc TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE) 1,000 South Korea Youngpoong Corp/ $173 --Copper TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE) 1,000 Philippines Glencore Int'l AG/$64 *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)
* BIOVERATIV ACQUIRES HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY TRUE NORTH THERAPEUTICS FOR UP TO USD 825 MILLION PLUS ASSUMED CASH Source text - http://bit.ly/2qgeVHB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)