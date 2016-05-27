FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea buys copper, passes on tin for Aug
May 27, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

S.Korea buys copper, passes on tin for Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 1,000 tonnes of
copper for Aug. 26 arrival but passed on the purchase of 100
tonnes of tin via two tenders that closed on May 26, the
state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website. (www.g2b.go.kr)
    The tin tender was declined as there was only one bid.
    Details of the copper purchase are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)    SUPPLIER            ORIGIN          PREMIUM
    1,000          Glencore Int'l AG   Philippines     $64
                   
    
    * Note: The above premium was made over London Metal
Exchange(LME) prices. The shipment will arrive at Incheon port.
        
    Details of the declined tin tender are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)    PURITY(pct)    PORT
    100            min. 99.85     Incheon

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

