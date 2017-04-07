FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
S.Korea buys 50 T of nickel for June arrival
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 7, 2017 / 2:04 AM / 4 months ago

S.Korea buys 50 T of nickel for June arrival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 50 tonnes of
nickel for June arrival via a tender that closed on Thursday,
state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN   SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE)
            50  Norway   Glencore Int'l AG/ $600
    
    *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices. The nickel products should arrive by June
16 at the port of Incheon. 
    

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.