S.Korea buys 50 T of nickel for June arrival

SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 50 tonnes of nickel for June arrival via a tender that closed on Thursday, state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE) 50 Norway Glencore Int'l AG/ $600 *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. The nickel products should arrive by June 16 at the port of Incheon. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)