S.Korea buys 150 T of nickel for September arrival
July 13, 2017 / 3:13 AM / a few seconds ago

S.Korea buys 150 T of nickel for September arrival

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 150 tonnes of
nickel for September arrival via a tender that closed on
Wednesday, state-run Public Procurement Service said on its
website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)   ORIGIN     SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE)
           150    Norway     Glencore Int'l AG/ $500
    
    *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices and the nickel products should arrive by
September 22 at the port of Busan.

 (Reporting By Jane Chung)

