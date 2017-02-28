(Adds details, quotes)
GENEVA Feb 28 South Korea called on Tuesday for
"collective measures" against North Korea, including possible
suspension of its United Nations membership, saying the use of
chemical weapons to assassinate the half-brother of North
Korea's leader was a "wake-up call".
Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se was addressing the U.N.-backed
Conference on Disarmament (CD) after Malaysia's attorney general
said two women will be charged with the murder of Kim Jong Nam.
U.S. and South Korean officials believe he was the victim of
an assassination orchestrated by North Korea.
"Just a few grams of VX is sufficient for mass killing," Yun
told the Geneva forum, referring to the nerve agent that
Malaysian police said was used.
"North Korea is reported to have not just grams but
thousands of tonnes of chemical weapons including VX all over
the country ... The recent assassination is a wake-up call to
all of us to North Korea's chemical weapons capability and its
intent to actually use them," Yun said.
States could invoke the Chemical Weapons Convention, as the
use of such agents is in violation of international law, he
said. Malaysia is part of the 1993 pact prohibiting their
production, transfer and use, but North Korea is not.
Once the Malaysian government releases the results of its
investigation, the U.N. Security Council and state parties to
the Chemical Weapons Convention should take up the case as a
"high priority", he said.
States that have ratified the chemical weapons ban could
invoke the treaty and "take collective measures", Yun added.
"Now is the time, I believe, for us to seriously consider
taking extraordinary measures in all relevant regional and
international fora including the U.N. as well as the CD."
"It could take the form of suspension of North Korea's
rights and privileges as a U.N. member," he said, calling South
Korea's isolated neighbour a "serial rule-breaker".
Yun, in a speech on Monday to the U.N. Human Rights Council,
urged major powers to criminally pursue Pyongyang's leadership
before its "ever-worsening" rights record, including mass
executions and labour camps, threatened world peace.
