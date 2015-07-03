FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 3, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's NPS ups Samsung C&T stake to around 11.9 pct before merger vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) said on Friday it has increased its holdings in Samsung C&T Corp to about 18.56 million common shares as of June 30 from 15.85 million shares before June 4.

The increase takes NPS’s holdings to around 11.9 percent of C&T’s total outstanding shares from around 10.2 percent earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

NPS is the biggest single shareholder in Samsung C&T. It could be the swing shareholder vote in Samsung Group’s $8 billion planned merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries Inc, that has been contested by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

