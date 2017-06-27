* Will gather public opinion on the two reactors
* New president wants to address public concern over atomic
safety
* Country's oldest reactor was permanently closed last
Monday
SEOUL, June 27 South Korea's government said on
Tuesday it would suspend construction of two partially-completed
nuclear reactors while it gathers public opinion on the
facilities and decides whether they should be scrapped.
The government said in a statement that it would form a
committee that would spend about three months deciding whether
or not construction of the plants should continue.
The move comes after the country's new president, Moon
Jae-in, said South Korea would stop building new nuclear power
plants and not extend the lifespan of old reactors to address
public concerns over atomic safety.
The part-completed Shin Kori No.5 and Shin Kori No.6 are
located near the city of Busan, some 300 km (186 miles)
southeast of Seoul. They were scheduled to be completed by March
2021 and March 2022 respectively.
If construction was scrapped, potential costs including
compensation would be about 2.6 trillion won ($2.3 billion),
South Korea's Office for Government Policy and Coordination said
in the statement.
South Korea is currently running 24 nuclear reactors after
it permanently closed its oldest nuclear reactor, Kori No.1,
last week. Nuclear power generates about one-third of the
nation's electricity.
(Reporting by Jane Chung and Hyunjoo Jin)