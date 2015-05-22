FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean court orders release of ex-Korean Air exec in 'nut rage' case
May 22, 2015 / 2:19 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korean court orders release of ex-Korean Air exec in 'nut rage' case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - A South Korean appeals court ordered the release on Friday of a former Korean Air Lines executive convicted after an outburst over the way she had been served macadamia nuts, suspending her jail sentence.

Heather Cho, the daughter of the airline’s chairman, was sentenced in February to one year in prison over the Dec. 5 incident at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, where she forced the plane to return to its gate in order to expel the flight’s crew chief. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)

