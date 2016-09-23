REFILE-TABLE-South Korea's Iran crude oil import in August up 112.3 pct y/y

(Adds story link, recasts first paragraph) SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports from Iran rose 112.3 percent in August from a year earlier, while its total crude oil imports fell 2.9 percent year on year to 86.1 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Friday. For story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in August (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Aug 2016 July 2016 Aug 2015 Crude oil imports 86,146 90,076 88,688 (1,000 b/d) 2,779 2,906 2,861 Oil product demand 79,123 72,008 73,951 (1,000 b/d) 2,552 2,323 2,386 Crude runs 88,890 91,833 88,516 Oil product output 100,328 98,592 99,309 (1,000 b/d) 3,236 3,180 3,204 End-month private oil stocks 93,022 94,511 91,193 Crude oil stocks 29,585 32,461 31,251 Oil product stocks 56,816 55,354 52,444 Oil product exports 39,796 45,983 44,301 Oil product imports 28,733 28,472 23,670 Operation Rate(%) 94.0 97.2 93.6 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in August compared with both a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country Aug 2016 July 2016 Aug 2015 Saudi Arabia 27,190 30,053 21,760 Kuwait 12,764 16,123 12,672 UAE 8,364 7,646 9,575 Qatar 6,435 9,633 8,570 Iran 8,606 9,024 4,054 Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-August compared with those of 2016 and 2015 are as follows: Country Jan-Aug 2016 Jan-Aug 2015 Saudi Arabia 212,317 213,250 Kuwait 105,969 92,142 UAE 56,736 63,841 Qatar 61,855 86,165 Iran 65,832 27,727 (Reporting By Jane Chung)