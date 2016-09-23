FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-TABLE-South Korea's Iran crude oil import in August up 112.3 pct y/y
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 23, 2016 / 2:01 AM / a year ago

REFILE-TABLE-South Korea's Iran crude oil import in August up 112.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds story link, recasts first paragraph)
    SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports
from Iran rose 112.3 percent in August from a year earlier,
while its total crude oil imports fell 2.9 percent year on year
to 86.1 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Friday.
For story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in August
     
                            (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
                               Aug 2016   July 2016    Aug 2015
  Crude oil imports              86,146      90,076      88,688
  (1,000 b/d)                     2,779       2,906       2,861
  Oil product demand             79,123      72,008      73,951
  (1,000 b/d)                     2,552       2,323       2,386
  Crude runs                     88,890      91,833      88,516
  Oil product output            100,328      98,592      99,309
  (1,000 b/d)                     3,236       3,180       3,204
  End-month private oil stocks   93,022      94,511      91,193
  Crude oil stocks               29,585      32,461      31,251
  Oil product stocks             56,816      55,354      52,444
  Oil product exports            39,796      45,983      44,301
  Oil product imports            28,733      28,472      23,670
  Operation Rate(%)                94.0        97.2        93.6
    
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products. 

    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
August compared with both a month and a year earlier are as
follows: 
    
  Country          Aug 2016   July 2016    Aug 2015
  Saudi Arabia       27,190      30,053      21,760
  Kuwait             12,764      16,123      12,672
  UAE                 8,364       7,646       9,575
  Qatar               6,435       9,633       8,570
  Iran                8,606       9,024       4,054
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-August compared with those of 2016 and 2015 are as
follows: 
 
  Country         Jan-Aug 2016   Jan-Aug 2015
  Saudi Arabia         212,317        213,250
  Kuwait               105,969         92,142
  UAE                   56,736         63,841
  Qatar                 61,855         86,165
  Iran                  65,832         27,727

 (Reporting By Jane Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.