TABLE-South Korea's Iran crude oil import in November down 28.8 pct y/y
December 22, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-South Korea's Iran crude oil import in November down 28.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports
from Iran fell 28.8 percent in November from a year earlier,
while its total crude oil imports fell 1.5 percent year on year
to 81.7 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Tuesday.
    For earlier story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports
in November, based upon the country's customs data: 

                             (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
                                Nov 2015    Oct 2015    Nov 2014
  Crude oil imports             81,699      83,874      82,969
  (1,000 b/d)                   2,723       2,706       2,766
  Oil product demand            74,115      73,202      68,124
  (1,000 b/d)                   2,471       2,361       2,271
  Crude runs                    81,480      83,064      79,021
  Oil product output            91,090      91,904      90,568
  (1,000 b/d)                   3,036       2,965       3,019
  End-month private oil stocks  88,997      86,017      89,057
  Crude oil stocks              29,743      29,631      29,885
  Oil product stocks            51,210      48,535      52,388
  Oil product exports           37,460      40,220      37,808
  Oil product imports           30,485      27,638      23,183
  Operation Rate(%)             89.4        88.2        86.7
     

    * Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add
up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also 
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are 
used to make premium oil products. 

    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in 
November compared with both a month and a year earlier are as 
follows: 
  Country          Nov 2015    Oct 2015    Nov 2014
  Saudi Arabia       23,049      23,343      28,421
  Kuwait             12,318      11,216       8,801
  UAE                 6,509      10,550       7,613
  Qatar               7,906       9,151       9,640
  Iran                2,916       4,071       4,098

    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in 
January-November compared with those of 2015 and 2014 are as
follows: 
  Country        Jan-Nov 2015  Jan-Nov 2014
  Saudi Arabia        279,390       268,858
  Kuwait              127,327       123,738
  UAE                  90,009        98,363
  Qatar               113,018        90,039
  Iran                 40,623        40,942

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
