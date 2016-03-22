FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Korea's crude oil imports from Iran up 102.4 pct y/y in Feb
March 22, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

TABLE-S.Korea's crude oil imports from Iran up 102.4 pct y/y in Feb

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports
from Iran rose 102.4 percent in February from a year earlier,
while its total crude oil imports rose 20.8 percent year on year
to 96.7 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Tuesday.
    For earlier story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports
in February, based upon the country's customs data: 

                             (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
                                  Feb 2016   Jan 2016   Feb 2015
 Crude oil imports                  96,655     82,741     79,987
 (1,000 b/d)                         3,333      2,669      2,857
 Oil product demand                 75,454     77,676     68,139
 (1,000 b/d)                         2,602      2,506      2,434
 Crude runs                         90,494     91,499     78,577
 Oil product output                 98,610     97,284     85,862
 (1,000 b/d)                         3,400      3,138      3,067
 End-month private oil stocks       95,517     87,793     82,306
 Crude oil stocks                   34,086     28,039     27,355
 Oil product stocks                 52,823     51,632     48,560
 Oil product exports                38,323     38,055     35,861
 Oil product imports                23,725     27,768     24,745
 Operation Rate(%)                   102.3       96.8       92.0
 
    * Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add
up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also 
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are 
used to make premium oil products. 

    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in 
February compared with both a month and a year earlier are as 
follows: 
 Country                Feb 2016    Jan 2016    Feb 2015
 Saudi Arabia             27,370      23,052      27,816
 Kuwait                   13,160      11,319      11,537
 Qatar                     9,106       7,848       7,958
 Iran                      8,184       6,467       4,043
 U.A.E                     7,294       6,507       7,787
 
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in 
January-February compared with those of 2016 and 2015 are as
follows: 
 Country             Jan-Feb 2016    Jan-Feb 2015
 Saudi Arabia                50,422          54,213
 Kuwait                      24,479          24,749
 Qatar                       16,954          18,398
 Iran                        14,651           6,038
 U.A.E                       13,800          18,209
 
 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
