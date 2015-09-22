FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TABLE-South Korea's Aug Iran crude oil imports fall 2.7 pct y/y
September 22, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-TABLE-South Korea's Aug Iran crude oil imports fall 2.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds more details)
    SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports
from Iran fell 2.7 percent in August from a year earlier, while
its total crude oil imports rose 3.5 percent to 88.7 million
barrels, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
showed on Tuesday.
    For story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in
August based upon the customs data earlier this month:
 
    Details of the imports based upon the KNOC data are as
follows: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
    
                               Aug 2015   July 2015    Aug 2014
  Crude oil imports              88,688      93,504      85,712
  (1,000 b/d)                     2,861       3,016       2,765
  Oil product demand             73,931      68,283      70,830
  (1,000 b/d)                     2,385       2,203       2,285
  Crude runs                     88,516      89,677      83,156
  Oil product output             99,765      99,025      93,341
  (1,000 b/d)                     3,218       3,194       3,011
  End-month private oil stocks   91,965      94,376      87,335
  Crude oil stocks               32,231      32,116      28,016
  Oil product stocks             52,263      55,030      52,089
  Oil product exports            44,301      43,903      39,006
  Oil product imports            23,670      25,698      25,263
  Operation Rate(%)                94.0        95.2        88.3
     
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products. 

    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
August compared with both a month and a year earlier are as
follows: 
  Country          Aug 2015   July 2015    Aug 2014
  Saudi Arabia       21,760      28,356      25,596
  Kuwait             12,672      14,015      11,197
  UAE                 9,575       8,525      13,182
  Qatar               8,570      10,910       9,227
  Iran                4,054       2,068       4,167

    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-August compared with those of 2015 and 2014 are as
follows: 
  Country         Jan-Aug 2015   Jan-Aug 2014
  Saudi Arabia         213,350        191,334
  Kuwait                92,142         92,027
  UAE                   63,841         73,501
  Qatar                 86,165         61,980
  Iran                  27,727         30,766

 (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Rebecca Jang; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
