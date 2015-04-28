FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea antitrust body investigating Oracle for software bundling
April 28, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea antitrust body investigating Oracle for software bundling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s antitrust body said on Tuesday that it is investigating U.S. database services provider Oracle Corp for bundling its new software offerings into maintenance services contracts with customers.

Hwang Won-chul, a director at the Korea Fair Trade Commission, told Reuters that the regulator is investigating Oracle for the software bundling because it is seen limiting fair market competition. He said the investigation will likely be concluded in June or July.

Oracle could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Seungyun Oh; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo

