(fixes Samsung C&T Corp. RIC in first paragraph)

SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors raided the country's National Pension Service (NPS) on Wednesday, on issues related to its backing of Cheil Industries Inc's bid to acquire Samsung C&T Corp. last year, Yonhap News reported.

Prosecutors and the NPS's investment management office could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)