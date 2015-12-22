S.Korea pension service reviewing currency hedge policy change

SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Pension Service is considering gradually reducing the proportion of overseas bond investment subject to currency hedging down to zero from 100 percent at present, an official said on Tuesday.

The board of the world’s third-largest pension fund is due to review the proposed change in hedging policy along with other issues at a meeting later this week, the official said, adding it was not sure whether a decision would be made at that time.

The pension service invested 21.7 trillion won ($18.52 billion) in overseas bonds as of the end of September, representing a mere 4.3 percent of its total investment amounting to 500.2 trillion won, its official data shows.

Overseas bonds are currently the only investment assets the pension service hedges for currency risks.

The official did not elaborate.

The Korea Economic Daily, a major business newspaper in South Korea, cited industry sources as saying the pension service plans to reduce the ratio for hedging down to zero over two years. ($1 = 1,171.7800 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sam Holmes)